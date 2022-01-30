Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 6.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) was up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 6.74 and last traded at 6.67. Approximately 189,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,490,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 18.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.06.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

