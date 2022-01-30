Offshift Price Tops $12.58 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $12.58 or 0.00033101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $56.48 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.54 or 0.99952728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00073968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021598 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.92 or 0.00489282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

