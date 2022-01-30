OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $209,174.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00107714 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

