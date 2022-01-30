Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $170.96

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $170.96 and last traded at $174.16, with a volume of 2671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.60.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

