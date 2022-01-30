One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Update

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the fourth quarter worth $682,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

OEPW stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,692. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.