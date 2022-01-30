OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

