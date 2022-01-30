OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.
NASDAQ ONEW opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.
In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
