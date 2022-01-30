Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,153 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.13. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.