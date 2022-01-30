Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 13,502 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

