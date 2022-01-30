Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $377.54 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $377,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $561.08 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $603.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

