Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $145.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,363 shares of company stock worth $38,490,870 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

