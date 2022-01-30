Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 49.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,222,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.76 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

