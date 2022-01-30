Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 34,047 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

