Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,897 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $129.08 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

