Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Helios Technologies worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

