Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Revolve Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVLV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 483,069 shares of company stock worth $37,850,034 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

