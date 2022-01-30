Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $119.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

