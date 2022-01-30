Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock worth $310,026,177. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

U opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

