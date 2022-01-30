Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $154.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

