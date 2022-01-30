Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

LNC opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

