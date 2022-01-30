Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

PTON opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $157.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

