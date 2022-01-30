Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

NYSE:DRI opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average of $146.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.