Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 94,433 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,433 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 210.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

RZV stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

