Oppenheimer Weighs in on Monro, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

