Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Down 51.2% in January

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Optimi Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 39,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,178. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40. Optimi Health has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.