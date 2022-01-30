OptionRoom (ROOM) One Day Volume Hits $88,231.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $703,562.76 and $88,231.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

