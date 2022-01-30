O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.40% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $168,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $643.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

