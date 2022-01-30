Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.24

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.24 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.94 ($0.17). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,139,930 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.26.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

