OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-6.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

OSIS stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OSI Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

