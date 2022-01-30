Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Shares Gap Down to $12.47

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $11.99. Outbrain shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 4,302 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Outbrain had a positive return on equity of 406.80% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outbrain, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Company Profile (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

