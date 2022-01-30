Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 339,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,490. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

