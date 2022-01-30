Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Up 323.5% in January

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 323.5% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:OSTR remained flat at $$9.68 during trading hours on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 12.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

