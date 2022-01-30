PACCAR Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.95.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.