PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $108.00 at Raymond James

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PCAR opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

