PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report sales of $346.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.90 million and the lowest is $335.10 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $306.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $45.94 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,414,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.