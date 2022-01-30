Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the December 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PCRFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PCRFY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 304,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,265. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $15.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

