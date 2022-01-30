Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Park National by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Park National by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Park National by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

