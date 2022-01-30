Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PCX opened at $9.94 on Friday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

About Parsec Capital Acquisitions

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is based in Lewisville, Texas.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.