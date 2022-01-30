Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has $385.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $550.00.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.57.
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $317.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.27. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
