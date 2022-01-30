Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has $385.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $550.00.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.57.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $317.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.27. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

