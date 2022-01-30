Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Shares of PCTY opened at $192.38 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.97.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

