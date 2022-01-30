PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.92). Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBF. Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

