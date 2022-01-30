PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $59.36. 1,384,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.