Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 2.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.36. 6,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,460,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

