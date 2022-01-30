Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEAR. Citigroup began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of PEAR opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

