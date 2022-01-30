Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEAR. Citigroup began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of PEAR opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $14.60.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile
Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.
