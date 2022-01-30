Pendle Market Capitalization Hits $22.07 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $983,409.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.59 or 0.06756623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.96 or 0.99774880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,432,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

