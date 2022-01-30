Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.39.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $201,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 164,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.