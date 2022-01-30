Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.39.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $201,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 164,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
