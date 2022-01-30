People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

People’s United Financial has raised its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. People’s United Financial has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 604.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 74,962 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.