PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $28,009.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00124238 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

