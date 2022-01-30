PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 187.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $73,691,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PKI stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

