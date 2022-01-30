Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PBT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.75. 179,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,562. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 341,364 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

