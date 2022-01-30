Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 30900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

